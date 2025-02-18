PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.5 percent in three months to December from 4.4 percent in the preceding period.In the meantime, final inflation data is due from Sweden.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final inflation figures for January. The flash estimate showed that inflation rose slightly to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent in December.At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is expected to rise notably to 19.9 in February from 10.3 in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX