Tikehau Capital has successfully raised a record €1.2 billion for the third generation of its special opportunities strategy, exceeding its initial target of €1 billion and nearly doubling the size of the previous vintage, which closed at €617 million.

Robust early deployment, with 55% of the fund invested across 13 companies, one exit already achieved, an active pipeline and current overall fund performance above target returns.

An increasingly global footprint, with commitments from a diverse investor base, particularly across Europe and the Middle East.

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset management group, today announces that its tactical strategies business has raised a record €1.2 billion for the third generation of its special opportunities strategy, demonstrating the increasing demand for flexible credit solutions. The fundraise includes Tikehau Special Opportunities III (TSO III)*, the flagship vehicle for the Group's special opportunities strategy, which has reached a final close, and bespoke mandates and side vehicles.

Launched in 2023, TSO III maintains a flexible investment mandate, providing corporate and asset-backed capital solutions across primary and secondary credit markets in Europe. This opportunistic and multi-sector approach supports the fund to invest through various market cycles and macroeconomic environments. Managed by a dedicated team of 14 specialists with deep market know-how, TSO III leverages the expertise and network of Tikehau Capital's broader investment platform across credit, private equity, real estate and capital markets aiming to source and execute investment opportunities that offer an asymmetrical risk/reward profile.

To date, the fund has invested in 13 companies, deploying 55% of its capital through closed and secured investments and has already completed its first exit. Since inception, the fund's current performance, both on a gross and net basis, has exceeded expectations driven by a diversified portfolio with strong downside protection. Its flexible approach supports it to capitalise on a wide range of opportunities, fostering disciplined deployment across varying market conditions.

The fund attracted a diverse base of global investors, with significant commitments from pension funds, insurers, family offices and sovereign wealth funds. This strong participation highlights confidence in Tikehau Investment Management's investment strategy and its ability to generate long-term value.

Maxime Laurent-Bellue, Co-head of Credit at Tikehau Capital, said: "Exceeding our fundraising target for the third generation of our special opportunities strategy is a testament to the strong support we've received from both existing and new investors, reinforcing confidence in our ability to source and execute differentiated opportunities in the private credit space. We are particularly pleased with the diversity of our investor base, with commitments from insurance companies, pension funds, high-net-worth clients and other institutional partners across Europe and beyond. We remain committed to deploying capital strategically, delivering value for our investors and portfolio companies alike."

Jean Odendall, Deputy Head of Tactical Strategies and Head of Middle East at Tikehau Capital, added: "We believe that this is an attractive investment opportunity and are confident that this third vintage is well-positioned to perform strongly. The success of our fundraising underscores the confidence and trust investors have in our platform and team. Our expanding presence in the Middle East has been instrumental in this fundraising effort, reflecting the region's growing appetite for innovative investment solutions that offer compelling risk-adjusted returns. We look forward to strengthening these relationships by delivering tailored investment solutions that meet the diverse needs of our partners."

