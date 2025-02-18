256-Qubit Milestone Strengthens Leadership in Neutral Atom Quantum Computing and Marks Major Progress Toward Scalable Quantum Computing at NQCC Harwell Campus

Infleqtion, a global leader in quantum information technologies, today announced a key milestone in the Scalable Quantum Atomic Lattice computing tEstbed (SQALE) project-the successful demonstration of a 16x16 neutral atom array-the largest reported array of its kind in the UK. This achievement is a crucial step toward building scalable quantum processors capable of supporting fault-tolerant quantum computing.

"We are now operating the largest reported neutral atom array in the UK, laying the groundwork for the nation's leadership in fault-tolerant quantum computing," said Tom Noel, VP of Quantum Computing at Infleqtion. "This milestone brings us closer to demonstrating the core technologies required for high-fidelity quantum gates and large-scale quantum processors, unlocking real-world applications in optimisation, materials science and beyond."

Advancing the SQALE Project as Part of the NQCC Testbeds Initiative

The SQALE project is focused on advancing neutral atom quantum computing by refining key operational capabilities such as atomic reconfiguration, state preparation and measurement, and local and global gate operations. The NQCC's testbeds initiative, which includes the SQALE project, is designed to provide researchers and industry partners with access to cutting-edge quantum technologies that will accelerate the UK's progress toward practical quantum computing solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Infleqtion has demonstrated scalable atom trapping in 16×16 arrays at the NQCC's Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, setting the stage for the next phase of development. The team is also integrating advanced gate laser systems to enable full quantum logic operations, aligning with the UK's goal of establishing a 100+ qubit quantum computing capability at NQCC by 2025.

A Key Step Toward Quantum Advantage

The ability to trap and manipulate large atom arrays is essential for advancing neutral atom quantum computing. Infleqtion's work leverages state-of-the-art vacuum, laser, and control systems to ensure high-fidelity qubit operations. The company's Superstaq quantum software platform further optimises these arrays for real-world applications.

Collaboration with NQCC and Future Roadmap

Infleqtion continues to work closely with the NQCC and leHENading UK research institutions and partners such as Riverlane, QinetiQ, and the Oxfordshire City Council, whose contributions are integral to advancing innovation in quantum technologies. The next phase of this initiative will focus on:

Improving quantum logic gate fidelity while expanding to larger-scale arrays

Scaling neutral atom platforms toward fault-tolerant quantum architectures

Benchmarking performance against prospective applications

Additionally, Infleqtion and its partners are also engaging with government and industry stakeholders to ensuring that these and related breakthroughs translate into real-world applications from secure communications and logistics optimisation to pharmaceutical research and AI acceleration.

