MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group (BHP.AX) released earnings for its first half that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $4.4 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $927 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.5% to $25.176 billion from $27.232 billion last year.BHP Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $4.4 Bln. vs. $927 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $25.176 Bln vs. $27.232 Bln last year.For the first half, the company reported headline earnings of $4.375 billion, higher than $3.397 billion, registered for the same period last year. Headline earnings per share stood at $0.86 as against the prior year's $0.66 per share.The Group will pay an interim dividend of $0.50 per share on March 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX