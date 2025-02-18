Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.02.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
18.02.25
09:15 Uhr
4,140 Euro
+0,060
+1,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
18.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 17 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            350.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            342.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            347.4692p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,243,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,703,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 347.4692p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
254                342.00      08:59:13          00073679421TRLO0      XLON 
400                342.00      08:59:13          00073679420TRLO0      XLON 
400                342.00      08:59:13          00073679419TRLO0      XLON 
74                343.50      09:06:10          00073679719TRLO0      XLON 
945                343.50      09:06:10          00073679718TRLO0      XLON 
12                342.50      09:11:44          00073680016TRLO0      XLON 
986                342.50      09:12:38          00073680039TRLO0      XLON 
1060               342.50      09:25:05          00073680784TRLO0      XLON 
980                343.00      09:27:38          00073680952TRLO0      XLON 
1106               345.50      14:40:37          00073689451TRLO0      XLON 
1129               347.00      14:46:26          00073689695TRLO0      XLON 
271                347.00      14:46:26          00073689694TRLO0      XLON 
1200               347.00      14:46:26          00073689693TRLO0      XLON 
400                347.00      14:46:26          00073689692TRLO0      XLON 
1237               348.00      14:46:41          00073689702TRLO0      XLON 
800                348.00      14:46:41          00073689701TRLO0      XLON 
4000               348.00      14:46:41          00073689700TRLO0      XLON 
217                348.00      14:46:41          00073689699TRLO0      XLON 
1407               348.00      14:46:41          00073689704TRLO0      XLON 
1962               348.00      14:46:41          00073689703TRLO0      XLON 
164                347.50      14:48:09          00073689739TRLO0      XLON 
853                347.50      14:48:23          00073689751TRLO0      XLON 
112                350.00      15:01:44          00073690296TRLO0      XLON 
411                350.00      15:01:44          00073690298TRLO0      XLON 
1352               350.00      15:01:44          00073690297TRLO0      XLON 
853                349.50      15:01:44          00073690299TRLO0      XLON 
141                349.50      15:02:05          00073690316TRLO0      XLON 
1052               349.00      15:03:00          00073690350TRLO0      XLON 
1111               349.00      15:03:00          00073690349TRLO0      XLON 
588                350.00      15:04:37          00073690437TRLO0      XLON 
37                350.00      15:04:37          00073690436TRLO0      XLON 
653                349.50      15:06:07          00073690484TRLO0      XLON 
400                349.50      15:06:07          00073690483TRLO0      XLON 
950                349.00      15:07:47          00073690542TRLO0      XLON 
268                349.00      15:07:47          00073690544TRLO0      XLON 
290                349.00      15:07:47          00073690543TRLO0      XLON 
41                349.50      15:21:35          00073691035TRLO0      XLON 
13                349.50      15:21:35          00073691034TRLO0      XLON 
59                349.50      15:21:35          00073691033TRLO0      XLON 
482                349.00      15:21:35          00073691037TRLO0      XLON 
566                349.00      15:21:35          00073691036TRLO0      XLON 
1064               348.50      15:22:31          00073691087TRLO0      XLON 
586                348.50      15:22:31          00073691088TRLO0      XLON 
1021               348.00      15:22:31          00073691089TRLO0      XLON 
350                347.50      15:23:02          00073691102TRLO0      XLON 
607                347.50      15:23:02          00073691101TRLO0      XLON 
88                346.50      15:31:45          00073691437TRLO0      XLON 
42                346.50      15:31:45          00073691436TRLO0      XLON 
26                346.50      15:31:45          00073691435TRLO0      XLON 
237                346.50      15:31:45          00073691434TRLO0      XLON 
761                346.50      15:31:45          00073691433TRLO0      XLON 
148                346.50      15:32:02          00073691447TRLO0      XLON 
1083               346.50      15:36:02          00073691753TRLO0      XLON 
151                347.00      15:39:59          00073691907TRLO0      XLON 
763                347.00      15:39:59          00073691906TRLO0      XLON 
140                347.00      15:40:00          00073691911TRLO0      XLON 
379                347.00      15:43:47          00073692009TRLO0      XLON 
727                347.00      15:43:47          00073692008TRLO0      XLON 
523                347.50      15:49:51          00073692212TRLO0      XLON 
400                347.50      15:49:51          00073692211TRLO0      XLON 
300                347.50      15:49:51          00073692213TRLO0      XLON 
821                347.50      15:50:27          00073692271TRLO0      XLON 
923                348.00      16:00:20          00073692736TRLO0      XLON 
1378               348.00      16:00:20          00073692735TRLO0      XLON 
208                348.00      16:00:20          00073692734TRLO0      XLON 
970                347.50      16:00:20          00073692737TRLO0      XLON 
92                348.00      16:14:11          00073693541TRLO0      XLON 
288                348.00      16:14:11          00073693540TRLO0      XLON 
257                348.00      16:14:11          00073693539TRLO0      XLON 
541                348.00      16:14:11          00073693538TRLO0      XLON 
143                348.00      16:14:11          00073693537TRLO0      XLON 
786                348.00      16:14:11          00073693536TRLO0      XLON 
1048               348.00      16:14:11          00073693535TRLO0      XLON 
934                348.00      16:14:11          00073693534TRLO0      XLON 
52                348.00      16:14:11          00073693543TRLO0      XLON 
378                348.00      16:14:11          00073693542TRLO0      XLON 
283                348.00      16:14:21          00073693550TRLO0      XLON 
660                348.00      16:14:21          00073693549TRLO0      XLON 
28                348.50      16:15:08          00073693569TRLO0      XLON 
220                348.50      16:15:08          00073693568TRLO0      XLON 
1137               348.50      16:17:08          00073693726TRLO0      XLON 
221                348.50      16:17:08          00073693725TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  376379 
EQS News ID:  2087473 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087473&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
