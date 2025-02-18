Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 17 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 350.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 342.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 347.4692p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,243,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,703,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 347.4692p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 254 342.00 08:59:13 00073679421TRLO0 XLON 400 342.00 08:59:13 00073679420TRLO0 XLON 400 342.00 08:59:13 00073679419TRLO0 XLON 74 343.50 09:06:10 00073679719TRLO0 XLON 945 343.50 09:06:10 00073679718TRLO0 XLON 12 342.50 09:11:44 00073680016TRLO0 XLON 986 342.50 09:12:38 00073680039TRLO0 XLON 1060 342.50 09:25:05 00073680784TRLO0 XLON 980 343.00 09:27:38 00073680952TRLO0 XLON 1106 345.50 14:40:37 00073689451TRLO0 XLON 1129 347.00 14:46:26 00073689695TRLO0 XLON 271 347.00 14:46:26 00073689694TRLO0 XLON 1200 347.00 14:46:26 00073689693TRLO0 XLON 400 347.00 14:46:26 00073689692TRLO0 XLON 1237 348.00 14:46:41 00073689702TRLO0 XLON 800 348.00 14:46:41 00073689701TRLO0 XLON 4000 348.00 14:46:41 00073689700TRLO0 XLON 217 348.00 14:46:41 00073689699TRLO0 XLON 1407 348.00 14:46:41 00073689704TRLO0 XLON 1962 348.00 14:46:41 00073689703TRLO0 XLON 164 347.50 14:48:09 00073689739TRLO0 XLON 853 347.50 14:48:23 00073689751TRLO0 XLON 112 350.00 15:01:44 00073690296TRLO0 XLON 411 350.00 15:01:44 00073690298TRLO0 XLON 1352 350.00 15:01:44 00073690297TRLO0 XLON 853 349.50 15:01:44 00073690299TRLO0 XLON 141 349.50 15:02:05 00073690316TRLO0 XLON 1052 349.00 15:03:00 00073690350TRLO0 XLON 1111 349.00 15:03:00 00073690349TRLO0 XLON 588 350.00 15:04:37 00073690437TRLO0 XLON 37 350.00 15:04:37 00073690436TRLO0 XLON 653 349.50 15:06:07 00073690484TRLO0 XLON 400 349.50 15:06:07 00073690483TRLO0 XLON 950 349.00 15:07:47 00073690542TRLO0 XLON 268 349.00 15:07:47 00073690544TRLO0 XLON 290 349.00 15:07:47 00073690543TRLO0 XLON 41 349.50 15:21:35 00073691035TRLO0 XLON 13 349.50 15:21:35 00073691034TRLO0 XLON 59 349.50 15:21:35 00073691033TRLO0 XLON 482 349.00 15:21:35 00073691037TRLO0 XLON 566 349.00 15:21:35 00073691036TRLO0 XLON 1064 348.50 15:22:31 00073691087TRLO0 XLON 586 348.50 15:22:31 00073691088TRLO0 XLON 1021 348.00 15:22:31 00073691089TRLO0 XLON 350 347.50 15:23:02 00073691102TRLO0 XLON 607 347.50 15:23:02 00073691101TRLO0 XLON 88 346.50 15:31:45 00073691437TRLO0 XLON 42 346.50 15:31:45 00073691436TRLO0 XLON 26 346.50 15:31:45 00073691435TRLO0 XLON 237 346.50 15:31:45 00073691434TRLO0 XLON 761 346.50 15:31:45 00073691433TRLO0 XLON 148 346.50 15:32:02 00073691447TRLO0 XLON 1083 346.50 15:36:02 00073691753TRLO0 XLON 151 347.00 15:39:59 00073691907TRLO0 XLON 763 347.00 15:39:59 00073691906TRLO0 XLON 140 347.00 15:40:00 00073691911TRLO0 XLON 379 347.00 15:43:47 00073692009TRLO0 XLON 727 347.00 15:43:47 00073692008TRLO0 XLON 523 347.50 15:49:51 00073692212TRLO0 XLON 400 347.50 15:49:51 00073692211TRLO0 XLON 300 347.50 15:49:51 00073692213TRLO0 XLON 821 347.50 15:50:27 00073692271TRLO0 XLON 923 348.00 16:00:20 00073692736TRLO0 XLON 1378 348.00 16:00:20 00073692735TRLO0 XLON 208 348.00 16:00:20 00073692734TRLO0 XLON 970 347.50 16:00:20 00073692737TRLO0 XLON 92 348.00 16:14:11 00073693541TRLO0 XLON 288 348.00 16:14:11 00073693540TRLO0 XLON 257 348.00 16:14:11 00073693539TRLO0 XLON 541 348.00 16:14:11 00073693538TRLO0 XLON 143 348.00 16:14:11 00073693537TRLO0 XLON 786 348.00 16:14:11 00073693536TRLO0 XLON 1048 348.00 16:14:11 00073693535TRLO0 XLON 934 348.00 16:14:11 00073693534TRLO0 XLON 52 348.00 16:14:11 00073693543TRLO0 XLON 378 348.00 16:14:11 00073693542TRLO0 XLON 283 348.00 16:14:21 00073693550TRLO0 XLON 660 348.00 16:14:21 00073693549TRLO0 XLON 28 348.50 16:15:08 00073693569TRLO0 XLON 220 348.50 16:15:08 00073693568TRLO0 XLON 1137 348.50 16:17:08 00073693726TRLO0 XLON 221 348.50 16:17:08 00073693725TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

