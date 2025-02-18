Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NF
Tradegate
18.02.25
08:00 Uhr
83,66 Euro
+0,08
+0,10 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYENSQO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYENSQO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,5083,5409:31
83,4083,6409:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 08:35 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syensqo SA: Participation notification by Norges Bank.

Finanznachrichten News

Participation notification by Norges Bank.

Brussels, Belgium - February 18, 2025 - 8:30 CET
According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Norges Bank (Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
February 12, 20252.52%0.45%2.97%

The latest notification, dated February 12, 2025 and received on February 13, 2025, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer
  • Notified by Norges Bank: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 12, 2025
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,032,929
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for Norges Bank going below 3%.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)		Media
media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament		 +44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 28
+32 478 69 74 20

Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber		+32 487 74 38 07
+32 478 32 62 72


Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Attachments

  • 20250218_NBIM_Notification_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d29692e3-90bd-47e1-a90f-0f2ac3a2476a)
  • SYENSQO SA (3) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d54d9b32-67ec-4135-b321-2fdf0610242a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.