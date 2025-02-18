CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.1142 against the NZ dollar and 96.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1090 and 96.25, respectively.The aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 1.6441 against the euro, from a recent 4-day low of 1.6521.Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.6368 from a recent 4-day low of 0.6334.The aussie climbed to 0.9035 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 0.9016.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the kiwi, 99.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback and 0.91 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX