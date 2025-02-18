LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in the fourth quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.The jobless rate came in at 4.4 percent in three months to December, the same as in the preceding period. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 4.5 percent.In the three months to December, average earnings excluding bonus grew at a pace of 5.9 percent annually, in line with expectations. At the same time, including bonus, earnings advanced 6.0 percent compared to economists' forecast of 5.9 percent.Data showed that payroll employees for January increased 21,000 from the last month and increased by 49,000 from the previous year to 30.4 million.The number of vacancies decreased 9,000 from the prior quarter to 819,000 in November to January period. Vacancies decreased on a quarterly basis for the 31st consecutive period.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX