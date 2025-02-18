LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered mining company Anglo American plc (AAL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its nickel business to MMG Singapore Resources Pte. Ltd, a unit of MMG Limited (MMLTF) for a cash consideration of up to $500 million.The sale of Anglo American's nickel business is aimed at simplifying its portfolio to create a more highly valued copper, premium iron ore, and crop nutrients business, the company said in a statement.The nickel business includes two ferronickel operations in Brazil - Barro Alto and Codemin - and two high quality greenfield growth projects - Jacaré and Morro Sem Boné.The consideration comprises an upfront cash consideration of $350 million at completion, the potential for up to $100 million in a price-linked earnout, and contingent cash consideration of $50 million linked to the Final Investment Decision for the development projects.The upfront cash consideration is subject to normal completion adjustments and completion is expected by the third quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX