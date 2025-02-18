BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production expanded further in the final quarter of 2024, though at a slower pace compared to previous quarters, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.Industrial production climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 3.1 percent growth in the third quarter.The output produced in the manufacturing sector was 2.0 percent higher compared to last year versus a 1.7 percent rise in the previous quarter.Meanwhile, the annual growth in the electricity supply segment eased markedly to 5.7 percent from 20.2 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production contraction softened to 0.7 percent from 2.2 percent.Secondary sector production, which combines industry and construction, also grew at a slower pace of 2.2 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 3.1 percent rise in the prior quarter.Data showed construction output advanced 3.2 percent from last year after expanding 5.7 percent in the third quarter.During December, industrial production grew 4.1 percent annually versus a 0.9 percent increase in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX