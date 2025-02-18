DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 208.7158 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 122386 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 376421 EQS News ID: 2087657 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087657&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)