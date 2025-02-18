LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies has signed agreements with Air Liquide to develop two projects in the Netherlands, for the production and delivery of some 45,000 tons a year of green hydrogen produced using renewable power, generated mostly by the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, developed by TotalEnergies and RWE.The companies have signed an agreement to set up a joint venture, which will build and operate a 250 MW electrolyzer near the Zeeland refinery. This project will enable the production of up to 30,000 tons of green hydrogen a year.Also, TotalEnergies has signed a tolling agreement for 130 MW to be dedicated to the production of 15,000 tons per year of green hydrogen for the TotalEnergies platform in Antwerp. TotalEnergies will supply the renewable electrons produced by the OranjeWind project to Air Liquide to be transformed into green hydrogen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX