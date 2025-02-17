ORKELA, UAB: Notice Regarding Uab "orkela" Financial Statements for 12-Month Period Ended 31 December 2024

Basic data about the Company

UAB "Orkela" (hereinafter - the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Legal address: Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The Company's main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1. The Company is developing a lyceum and hotel complex next to the Church and Monastery of the Apostles St. Philip and James. The Company expects to complete the Project in 2025.

Highlights of 2024

In January 2024, the Company issued one tranche of bonds consisting of 11 066 units (EUR 11 066 000 nominal value) out of its total bond issue with a nominal value of EUR 40 million.

In June 2024, the Company entered into a lease agreement with a private school operator for a 3,300 square meter area.

In July 2024, the Company entered into a franchise agreement with the Marriott Hotels Group, securing the rights to operate a hotel under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand.

In August 2024, the Company signed a hotel management agreement with Apex Alliance to oversee the hotel's operations.

In November 2024, the Company issued one tranche of bonds consisting of 4 090 units (EUR 4 090 000 nominal value) out of its total bond issue with a nominal value of EUR 40 million.

During 2024 the Company invested EUR 11,77 million in the development of the project. During this period the Company incurred EUR 432,8 thousand of costs, related to the project development, and EUR 3 151,1 thousand of project financing costs.

As at 31 December 2024 the Company's assets amount to EUR 50 695 thousand (31 December 2023 - EUR 33 933 thousand).

LTC (Loan to cost) ratio as at 31 December 2024 was 64,68%.

More information:

Director of UAB "Orkela"

Anastasija Pociene

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt

+370 671 16 232