WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50
Frankfurt
18.02.25
08:02 Uhr
3,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
18.02.2025 10:36 Uhr
125 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

18 February 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.