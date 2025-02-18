WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday after a senior Russian official said that Ukrainian drones had attacked a pipeline in Russia which pumps about 1 percent of global crude supply.Also, Kazakhstan will take further measures to meet its OPEC+ commitments, including cutting production at other oilfields, to offset the January excess, according to the Energy Ministry's press service.Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $75.74 in European trade while WTI crude futures jumped 1.5 percent to $71.80.CPC, whose largest shareholder is Russia with 24 percent, said today that the Kropotkinskaya pumping station of the crude oil transportation facility was subject to a drone attack.'The terrorist strike was delivered using seven unmanned aerial vehicles loaded in addition to explosives with shrapnel. The attack was timed, aiming to not only disrupt service of the facility but also cause casualties among the station's operations personnel,' CPC said in a statement.Traders were also reacting to reports suggesting that the OPEC+ alliance is considering delaying restoring output, with a decision likely to be finalized in coming weeks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX