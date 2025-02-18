BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The pound rose to more than a 2-week high of 0.8290 against the euro, a 5-day high of 1.1382 against the Swiss franc and a 4-day high of 191.95 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8309, 1.1364 and 191.11, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 1.2623 from an early low of 1.2593.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.81 against the euro, 1.14 against the franc, 198.00 against the yen and 1.28 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX