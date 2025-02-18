Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Wendy Ann Payne Named to Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State

The Forbes 2025 list recognizes top women wealth advisors across the country.

Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA®, CEP®, of Centurion Wealth Management has been recognized in Forbes 2025 List of Top Women Wealth Advisors: Best-In-State. SHOOK Research, in collaboration with Forbes, released its list on February 11th, honoring women wealth advisors who meet the established selection criteria.

Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisors



"Wow! I am truly honored and humbled by this recognition. It reflects the dedication and commitment my team and I bring to work every day. I am incredibly grateful for the support of my colleagues at Centurion, my family, and everyone who has been part of this journey. Thank you, Forbes, for this acknowledgment, and congratulations to all the incredible women recognized on this list!" - Wendy Payne, 2/12/2025

The ranking is determined using an algorithm that evaluates both qualitative insights-gathered through surveys and interviews-and quantitative factors such as assets under management (AUM). Advisors selected for Forbes' 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking must have a minimum of seven years of experience, including at least one year at their current firm.

Candidates are evaluated based on criteria including revenue, production, client retention, and a proprietary "impact" metric that measures the difference advisors make in their clients' financial lives.

Out of 48,220 nominations, Centurion is proud to have Wendy recognized as one of this year's honorees. Her dedication to helping clients navigate their financial journeys and achieve long-term goals reflects Centurion's commitment to providing high quality financial services.

Congratulations Wendy!

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm that offers comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. These services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team works to help clients achieve financial security and reach their long-term goals.

