BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Next-generation digital services and consulting firm Infosys, Tuesday announced a collaboration with Lufthansa Group, and Lufthansa Systems GmbH to enhance digital transformation and drive innovation in the aviation industry.As part of the collaboration, a dedicated Global Capability Center will be established in Bengaluru, India. The center will enhance Lufthansa Group's software and product development, improve support for Lufthansa Systems' products for the external airline market customers, develop futuristic and sustainable aviation IT products, and provide data-driven solutions.During the long-term deal, Infosys expects its Infosys Topaz and industry cloud solutions like Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud to optimize operations of Lufthansa Group and enhance user experience.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX