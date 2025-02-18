DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $144.1 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $118.6 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.8 million or $1.86 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $945.6 million from $897.4 million last year.Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $144.1 Mln. vs. $118.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $945.6 Mln vs. $897.4 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX