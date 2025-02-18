BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 17 February 2025 were:

226.15p Capital only

226.71p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 16,057 Ordinary shares on 17th February 2025, the Company has 69,223,637 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,137,668 shares which are held in Treasury.