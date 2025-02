The Descartes Systems Group Inc: American Lamprecht Enhances Visibility for Air and Ocean Shipments Using Descartes Solution

ATLANTA, Georgia and AMERSFOORT, The Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Illinois-based freight forwarder American Lamprecht is providing its customers with real-time visibility into the location and status of their air and ocean shipments using Descartes' shipment tracking capabilities, which are integrated with Descartes' cloud-based forwarder enterprise billing and accounting solution.

"Today's customers expect to view the status of their shipments on-demand across all modes of transport," said Patrick Imhof, CEO at American Lamprecht. "With Descartes' advanced tracking, we can provide shippers with anytime, anywhere insights into shipment location and status at every stage of the air or ocean journey. This not only enhances customer service standards, but also allows us to reduce the time spent tracking shipments manually. Combined with the efficiency gains from the integration with our Descartes forwarder system, we're better positioned to drive up overall service levels with more effective operations and higher-value productive time with customers."

As part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN), one of the world's most extensive logistics networks, Descartes' advanced shipment tracking capabilities connect to a wide range of air and ocean carriers to populate Descartes OneView Forwarder Enterprise. An on-demand, multimodal forwarder back-office solution, Descartes OneView Forwarder Enterprise is used by thousands of forwarders and customs brokers as the foundation of their accounting, financial reporting and billing operations. Using the combined solution, logistics service providers, such as American Lamprecht, can automate ocean and air freight tracking with real-time visibility, predictive ETAs, intelligent alerts, and consolidated data from a single reliable source, enabling better decision-making and risk management.

"We're pleased to help American Lamprecht provide customers with easy access to real-time status information on air and ocean shipments by leveraging additional value offered by the Descartes OneView platform," said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. "Whether for imports or exports, the combined solution helps logistics service providers drive much more efficient digital shipment workflows to better coordinate the movement of freight and boost customer service levels without adding labor."

