WKN: A2N4QA | ISIN: KYG7T16G1039 | Ticker-Symbol: S3P
Frankfurt
18.02.25
08:12 Uhr
24,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.02.2025 11:51 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP


Non-GAAP



Q4 2024

Q4 2023

% Change

Q4 2024

Q4 2023

% Change

Revenue

$134.3

$130.9

2.6 %

$134.3

$130.9

2.6 %

Gross Profit

$60.1

$55.9

7.5 %

$62.7

$59.4

5.6 %

Gross Margin

44.8 %

42.8 %

200 bps

46.7 %

45.4 %

130 bps

Operating Income

$21.7

$20.1

8.0 %

$24.5

$24.2

1.3 %

Operating Margin

16.2 %

15.4 %

80 bps

18.2 %

18.4 %

-20 bps

Net Income (*)

$17.9

$17.0

5.3 %

$20.7

$20.1

3.1 %

Diluted EPS

$0.32

$0.30

6.7 %

$0.37

$0.36

2.8 %

Summary Results for Full Year end 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)


GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

% Change


2024

2023


2024

2023


Revenue

$542.4

$514.6

5.4 %

$542.4

$514.8

5.4 %

Gross Profit

$238.1

$219.6

8.4 %

$248.9

$233.0

6.8 %

Gross Margin

43.9 %

42.7 %

120 bps

45.9 %

45.3 %

60 bps

Operating Income

$85.8

$78.9

8.9 %

$98.7

$94.1

4.8 %

Operating Margin

15.8 %

15.3 %

50 bps

18.2 %

18.3 %

-10 bps

Net income (*)

$72.2

$62.4

15.6 %

$83.3

$75.0

11.0 %

Diluted EPS

$1.29

$1.12

15.2 %

$1.48

$1.35

9.6 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the fourth quarter we achieved $134 million in revenue, a 2.6% year over year increase. This quarter showcased solid execution across our key regions and ongoing growth of our core Life business. For the full year 2024, we delivered a 5.4% increase in revenue, reflecting the signing of deals with new and existing customers. North America led our global performance with a 6.3% year-over-year revenue increase. By leveraging our Microsoft cloud strategy and scalable SaaS platform, we are accelerating our clients' migration to the cloud."

"Our continued investment in a future-proof, modular, open insurance platform-integrating core capabilities with advanced data analytics and AI-is set to drive further growth. We are well positioned to deepen relationships with existing customers, capture additional market share, and strengthen growth across all regions."

"We are introducing 2025 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $553 million to $558 million, and non-GAAP operating profit in a range of $98 million to $102 million with operating margin of 18% at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, our growth rate would be 3.4%, and our operating margin would be 18.7% at the mid-point."

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, February 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032
International: 972-3-9180644
UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq4-2024. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens

[email protected]

+1 917-533-4782

Investor Contacts

Brett Maas
Managing Partner, Hayden IR
+1 646-536-7331
[email protected]

Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Year ended




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023




(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)











Revenue


134,305


130,859


542,379


514,584

Cost of revenue


74,158


74,910


304,272


294,990











Gross profit


60,147


55,949


238,107


219,594











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net


16,523


16,084


66,302


63,475


Selling, marketing, general and
administrative


21,926


19,776


85,956


77,251

Total operating expenses


38,449


35,860


152,258


140,726











Operating income


21,698


20,089


85,849


78,868











Financial and other expenses (income), net


(864)


(560)


(3,978)


1,750

Taxes on income


4,695


3,624


17,507


14,251





















Net income


17,867


17,025


72,320


62,867











Attributable to non-controlling interest


-


52


141


423











Net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders


17,867


16,973


72,179


62,444





















Basic earnings per share


0.32


0.30


1.29


1.13











Diluted earnings per share


0.32


0.30


1.29


1.12




















Weighted average number of shares
outstanding used to compute basic earnings
per share (in thousands)


55,887


55,733


55,821


55,372

Weighted average number of shares
outstanding used to compute diluted earnings
per share (in thousands)


56,164


55,910


56,154


55,721

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










GAAP revenue


134,305


130,859


542,379


514,584

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue


-


55


-


220

Non-GAAP revenue


134,305


130,914


542,379


514,804










GAAP gross profit


60,147


55,949


238,107


219,594

Revenue adjustment


-


55


-


220

Amortization of capitalized software


1,540


1,501


6,124


5,775

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,005


1,865


4,635


7,396

Non-GAAP gross profit


62,692


59,370


248,866


232,985










GAAP operating income


21,698


20,089


85,849


78,868

Gross profit adjustments


2,545


3,421


10,759


13,391

Capitalization of software development


(1,759)


(1,543)


(7,133)


(6,518)

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,211


1,169


4,943


4,403

Stock-based compensation


723


698


2,952


3,658

Acquisition-related costs (*)


50


318


1,298


339

Non-GAAP operating income


24,468


24,152


98,668


94,141










GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
shareholders


17,867


16,973


72,179


62,444

Operating income adjustments


2,770


4,063


12,819


15,273

Taxes on income


73


(955)


(1,735)


(2,693)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to
Sapiens' shareholders


20,710


20,081


83,263


75,024

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023










GAAP operating profit


21,698


20,089


85,849


78,868










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
revenue


-


55


-


220

Amortization of capitalized software


1,540


1,501


6,124


5,775

Amortization of other intangible assets


2,216


3,034


9,578


11,799

Capitalization of software development


(1,759)


(1,543)


(7,133)


(6,518)

Stock-based compensation


723


698


2,952


3,658

Compensation related to acquisition and
acquisition-related costs


50


318


1,298


339










Non-GAAP operating profit


24,468


24,152


98,668


94,141










Depreciation


891


1,115


4,371


3,865










Adjusted EBITDA


25,359


25,267


103,039


98,006



















Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023











Revenues

134,305


137,025


136,800


134,249


130,914

Gross profit

62,692


62,809


62,481


60,884


59,370

Operating income

24,468


25,101


24,836


24,263


24,152

Adjusted EBITDA

25,359


26,389


25,931


25,360


25,267

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

20,710


21,091


21,041


20,421


20,081











Diluted earnings per share

0.37


0.37


0.37


0.36


0.36

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three months ended


December 31,


2024


2023

Annual Recurring Revenue

175,542


164,840

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023











North America

56,753


55,755


57,918


55,158


54,882

Europe

65,903


69,281


66,072


68,727


65,239

Rest of the World

11,649


11,989


12,810


10,364


10,793











Total

134,305


137,025


136,800


134,249


130,914

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three months ended


Year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

97,336


90,399


390,328


342,156

Pre-production implementation services (**)

36,969


40,515


152,051


172,648









Total Revenues

134,305


130,914


542,379


514,804










Three months ended


Year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

52,356


48,815


208,742


182,154

Pre-production implementation services (**)

10,336


10,555


40,124


50,831









Total Gross profit

62,692


59,370


248,866


232,985


Three months ended


Year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023









Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

53.8 %


54.0 %


53.5 %


53.2 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

28.0 %


26.1 %


26.4 %


29.4 %









Gross Margin

46.7 %


45.4 %


45.9 %


45.3 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.
(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023











Cash-flow from operating activities

42,109


13,083


8,545


18,488


38,646

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,759)


(1,834)


(1,823)


(1,717)


(1,543)

Capital expenditures

(419)


(1,125)


(666)


(466)


(421)

Free cash-flow

39,931


10,124


6,056


16,305


36,682











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related
costs(*) (**)

1,238


124


134


751


221











Adjusted free cash-flow

41,169


10,248


6,190


17,056


36,903

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands




December 31,


December 31,




2024


2023




(unaudited)


(unaudited)







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


163,690


126,716


Short-term bank deposit


52,500


75,400


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


99,603


90,273


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


19,350


22,514


Total current assets


335,143


314,903







LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


10,656


12,661


Severance pay fund


3,208


3,605


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


302,472


317,352


Operating lease right-of-use assets


20,746


23,557


Other long-term assets


19,486


17,546


Total long-term assets


356,568


374,721







TOTAL ASSETS


691,711


689,624







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


8,414


6,291


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


19,796


19,796


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


77,390


77,873


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


6,440


6,623


Deferred revenue


37,543


38,541


Total current liabilities


149,583


149,124







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


19,792


39,543


Deferred tax liabilities


6,899


10,820


Other long-term liabilities


10,331


11,538


Long-term operating lease liabilities


17,719


21,084


Accrued severance pay


7,758


7,568


Total long-term liabilities


62,499


90,553







EQUITY



479,629


449,947







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


691,711


689,624






SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands


For the twelve months ended
December 31,


2024


2023


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

72,320


62,867

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation

4,371


3,865

Amortization of capitalized software and other intangible assets

15,702


17,574

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

44


64

Capital loss from sale of property and equipment

19


195

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

2,952


3,658





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:




Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(12,500)


3,960

Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net

(5,934)


(3,003)

Decrease (increase) in other operating assets

5,343


(5,402)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

2,126


(3,580)

Decrease in other operating liabilities

(2,558)


(8,948)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(407)


7,266

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

747


909

Net cash provided by operating activities

82,225


79,425





Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment

(2,879)


(2,574)

Proceeds from (investments in) deposits

23,592


(55,499)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

203


48

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(375)


(8,060)

Capitalized software development costs

(7,133)


(6,518)

Acquisition of intellectual property

-


(177)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

13,408


(72,780)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

98


4,809

Distribution of dividend

(31,823)


(28,144)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)


(19,796)

Acquisition deferred payment

(630)


-

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(4,131)


(161)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

-


(47)

Net cash used in financing activities

(56,282)


(43,339)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,377)


3,125





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

36,974


(33,569)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

126,716


160,285





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

163,690


126,716

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2024, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $479.6 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (57.93)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.71).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
