Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change Revenue $134.3 $130.9 2.6 % $134.3 $130.9 2.6 % Gross Profit $60.1 $55.9 7.5 % $62.7 $59.4 5.6 % Gross Margin 44.8 % 42.8 % 200 bps 46.7 % 45.4 % 130 bps Operating Income $21.7 $20.1 8.0 % $24.5 $24.2 1.3 % Operating Margin 16.2 % 15.4 % 80 bps 18.2 % 18.4 % -20 bps Net Income (*) $17.9 $17.0 5.3 % $20.7 $20.1 3.1 % Diluted EPS $0.32 $0.30 6.7 % $0.37 $0.36 2.8 %

Summary Results for Full Year end 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change

2024 2023

2024 2023

Revenue $542.4 $514.6 5.4 % $542.4 $514.8 5.4 % Gross Profit $238.1 $219.6 8.4 % $248.9 $233.0 6.8 % Gross Margin 43.9 % 42.7 % 120 bps 45.9 % 45.3 % 60 bps Operating Income $85.8 $78.9 8.9 % $98.7 $94.1 4.8 % Operating Margin 15.8 % 15.3 % 50 bps 18.2 % 18.3 % -10 bps Net income (*) $72.2 $62.4 15.6 % $83.3 $75.0 11.0 % Diluted EPS $1.29 $1.12 15.2 % $1.48 $1.35 9.6 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the fourth quarter we achieved $134 million in revenue, a 2.6% year over year increase. This quarter showcased solid execution across our key regions and ongoing growth of our core Life business. For the full year 2024, we delivered a 5.4% increase in revenue, reflecting the signing of deals with new and existing customers. North America led our global performance with a 6.3% year-over-year revenue increase. By leveraging our Microsoft cloud strategy and scalable SaaS platform, we are accelerating our clients' migration to the cloud."

"Our continued investment in a future-proof, modular, open insurance platform-integrating core capabilities with advanced data analytics and AI-is set to drive further growth. We are well positioned to deepen relationships with existing customers, capture additional market share, and strengthen growth across all regions."

"We are introducing 2025 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $553 million to $558 million, and non-GAAP operating profit in a range of $98 million to $102 million with operating margin of 18% at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, our growth rate would be 3.4%, and our operating margin would be 18.7% at the mid-point."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

Forward Looking Statements

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

134,305

130,859

542,379

514,584 Cost of revenue

74,158

74,910

304,272

294,990



















Gross profit

60,147

55,949

238,107

219,594



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

16,523

16,084

66,302

63,475

Selling, marketing, general and

administrative

21,926

19,776

85,956

77,251 Total operating expenses

38,449

35,860

152,258

140,726



















Operating income

21,698

20,089

85,849

78,868



















Financial and other expenses (income), net

(864)

(560)

(3,978)

1,750 Taxes on income

4,695

3,624

17,507

14,251







































Net income

17,867

17,025

72,320

62,867



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

-

52

141

423



















Net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

17,867

16,973

72,179

62,444







































Basic earnings per share

0.32

0.30

1.29

1.13



















Diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.30

1.29

1.12





































Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic earnings

per share (in thousands)

55,887

55,733

55,821

55,372 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute diluted earnings

per share (in thousands)

56,164

55,910

56,154

55,721

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

134,305

130,859

542,379

514,584 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

-

55

-

220 Non-GAAP revenue

134,305

130,914

542,379

514,804

















GAAP gross profit

60,147

55,949

238,107

219,594 Revenue adjustment

-

55

-

220 Amortization of capitalized software

1,540

1,501

6,124

5,775 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,005

1,865

4,635

7,396 Non-GAAP gross profit

62,692

59,370

248,866

232,985

















GAAP operating income

21,698

20,089

85,849

78,868 Gross profit adjustments

2,545

3,421

10,759

13,391 Capitalization of software development

(1,759)

(1,543)

(7,133)

(6,518) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,211

1,169

4,943

4,403 Stock-based compensation

723

698

2,952

3,658 Acquisition-related costs (*)

50

318

1,298

339 Non-GAAP operating income

24,468

24,152

98,668

94,141

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

17,867

16,973

72,179

62,444 Operating income adjustments

2,770

4,063

12,819

15,273 Taxes on income

73

(955)

(1,735)

(2,693) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders

20,710

20,081

83,263

75,024

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















GAAP operating profit

21,698

20,089

85,849

78,868

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

-

55

-

220 Amortization of capitalized software

1,540

1,501

6,124

5,775 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,216

3,034

9,578

11,799 Capitalization of software development

(1,759)

(1,543)

(7,133)

(6,518) Stock-based compensation

723

698

2,952

3,658 Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs

50

318

1,298

339

















Non-GAAP operating profit

24,468

24,152

98,668

94,141

















Depreciation

891

1,115

4,371

3,865

















Adjusted EBITDA

25,359

25,267

103,039

98,006





































Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023



















Revenues 134,305

137,025

136,800

134,249

130,914 Gross profit 62,692

62,809

62,481

60,884

59,370 Operating income 24,468

25,101

24,836

24,263

24,152 Adjusted EBITDA 25,359

26,389

25,931

25,360

25,267 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 20,710

21,091

21,041

20,421

20,081



















Diluted earnings per share 0.37

0.37

0.37

0.36

0.36

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

December 31,

2024

2023 Annual Recurring Revenue 175,542

164,840

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023



















North America 56,753

55,755

57,918

55,158

54,882 Europe 65,903

69,281

66,072

68,727

65,239 Rest of the World 11,649

11,989

12,810

10,364

10,793



















Total 134,305

137,025

136,800

134,249

130,914

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 97,336

90,399

390,328

342,156 Pre-production implementation services (**) 36,969

40,515

152,051

172,648















Total Revenues 134,305

130,914

542,379

514,804



















Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 52,356

48,815

208,742

182,154 Pre-production implementation services (**) 10,336

10,555

40,124

50,831















Total Gross profit 62,692

59,370

248,866

232,985



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 53.8 %

54.0 %

53.5 %

53.2 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 28.0 %

26.1 %

26.4 %

29.4 %















Gross Margin 46.7 %

45.4 %

45.9 %

45.3 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023



















Cash-flow from operating activities 42,109

13,083

8,545

18,488

38,646 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,759)

(1,834)

(1,823)

(1,717)

(1,543) Capital expenditures (419)

(1,125)

(666)

(466)

(421) Free cash-flow 39,931

10,124

6,056

16,305

36,682



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) 1,238

124

134

751

221



















Adjusted free cash-flow 41,169

10,248

6,190

17,056

36,903

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands





December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

163,690

126,716

Short-term bank deposit

52,500

75,400

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

99,603

90,273

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

19,350

22,514

Total current assets

335,143

314,903











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

10,656

12,661

Severance pay fund

3,208

3,605

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

302,472

317,352

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,746

23,557

Other long-term assets

19,486

17,546

Total long-term assets

356,568

374,721











TOTAL ASSETS

691,711

689,624











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

8,414

6,291

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

77,390

77,873

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

6,440

6,623

Deferred revenue

37,543

38,541

Total current liabilities

149,583

149,124











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

19,792

39,543

Deferred tax liabilities

6,899

10,820

Other long-term liabilities

10,331

11,538

Long-term operating lease liabilities

17,719

21,084

Accrued severance pay

7,758

7,568

Total long-term liabilities

62,499

90,553











EQUITY



479,629

449,947











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

691,711

689,624











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands

For the twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 72,320

62,867 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 4,371

3,865 Amortization of capitalized software and other intangible assets 15,702

17,574 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 44

64 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment 19

195 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 2,952

3,658







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (12,500)

3,960 Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net (5,934)

(3,003) Decrease (increase) in other operating assets 5,343

(5,402) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,126

(3,580) Decrease in other operating liabilities (2,558)

(8,948) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (407)

7,266 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 747

909 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,225

79,425







Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (2,879)

(2,574) Proceeds from (investments in) deposits 23,592

(55,499) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 203

48 Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (375)

(8,060) Capitalized software development costs (7,133)

(6,518) Acquisition of intellectual property -

(177) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,408

(72,780)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 98

4,809 Distribution of dividend (31,823)

(28,144) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Acquisition deferred payment (630)

- Acquisition of non-controlling interests (4,131)

(161) Dividend to non-controlling interest -

(47) Net cash used in financing activities (56,282)

(43,339)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,377)

3,125







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 36,974

(33,569) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 126,716

160,285







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 163,690

126,716

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2024, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.

Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $479.6 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (57.93)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.71).

