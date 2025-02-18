CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight turned on the peace talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. World markets also cheered the first rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia since the global pandemic. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday also weighed on sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets also finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar Index rallied. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices rallied amidst concerns about supply from Kazakhstan. Gold rallied despite the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,599.00, up 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,134.10, up 0.32% Germany's DAX at 22,767.67, down 0.13% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,781.14, up 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 8,188.24, down 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,521.65, up 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,316.00, up 0.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,481.00, down 0.66% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,324.49, down 0.93% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,976.81, up 1.59%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0461, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.2593, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 151.77, up 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6358, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.4192, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 106.93, up 0.33%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.506%, up 0.67% Germany at 2.4950%, up 0.44% France at 3.162%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.5990%, up 1.52% Japan at 1.418%, down 0.91%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.97, up 1.00%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $71.96, up 1.77%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,922.34, up 0.76%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $95,808.41, down 0.37% Ethereum at $2,697.28, down 2.17% XRP at $2.59, down 3.53% BNB at $652.93, down 2.51% Solana at $168.56, down 8.19%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX