WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.294 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $1.322 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.787 billion or $1.39 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $8.292 billion from $8.089 billion last year.Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.294 Bln. vs. $1.322 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $8.292 Bln vs. $8.089 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $5.44 to $5.50Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX