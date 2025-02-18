Kymeta Corporation: Defense and Aerospace Leader Tom Jackson Named New Kymeta Chief Revenue Officer

Industry veteran Tom Jackson joins satellite terminal manufacturer, Kymeta, to bolster client relations and diversify key markets

With over 30 years of leadership experience, Jackson has deep roots in the DOD and MOD, which will be pivotal in driving the company's growth plans

Appointment comes as Kymeta Goshawk u8 launches, expanding the company's product line for global forces



REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta, the world-leading satellite communication technology provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Jackson as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) as the company positions for extended growth.

In this role, Jackson will lead Kymeta's revenue-focused initiatives, including strengthening client relationships, expanding the company's presence in key markets and aligning business development efforts with Kymeta's long-term strategic objectives.

Jackson brings over 30 years of leadership experience in aerospace, defense and commercial markets, having successfully led revenue and growth strategies at organizations such as Sierra Nevada Corporation, GE Energy, Aeryon Defense and Sarcos Defense. His extensive career includes overseeing global P&L responsibilities of up to $250 million that were responsible for complex manned and unmanned aircraft programs as well as building sales pipelines of over $2 billion with customers that have included the US Department of Defense (DOD) and numerous Ministries of Defense (MOD) across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

"We are excited to welcome Tom to the Kymeta team," said Rick Bergman, CEO and President of Kymeta. "His extensive leadership experience, deep market knowledge and ability to scale businesses will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and expand our footprint in the satellite communications industry. We've achieved double digit growth for the past four years and know Tom will be a key player in further driving this success forward.

"His expertise is a great addition to our senior leadership team, including the recent additions of former Under Secretary of the Navy James Geurts and CIA veteran Elizabeth Kimber to our Board. We are confident Tom will play a key role in accelerating Kymeta's next phase of growth; empowering those who safeguard our nations and communities through our resilient technologies," Bergman continued.

"I am thrilled to join Kymeta at such an exciting time," said Tom Jackson. "The company is at the forefront of revolutionizing satellite communications, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive business growth into new and diverse sectors, deepen our client engagement and contribute to the expansion of Kymeta's innovative technologies worldwide."

Jackson is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel with 25 years of service, including as an AH-1W Attack Helicopter Pilot. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, and an MBA in International Business from Regis University in Colorado, making him a significant and relevant hire for Kymeta.

Kymeta revolutionizes satellite communications through Intelligent Communications Platforms (ICPs). Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Kymeta leverages cutting-edge metamaterial-based science to engineer, manufacture and deliver resilient connectivity and enhanced situational awareness for critical, mobile applications. Backed by U.S. and international patents, our electronically steered flat panel antennas enable seamless communications on-the-move. With software-defined solutions, hybrid multi-network capabilities, and edge processing, we integrate satellite and cellular networks, ensuring continuous connectivity in challenging environments. Kymeta solutions serve government, military, maritime, transport, and public safety clients worldwide, providing uninterrupted connectivity and spatial intelligence anywhere, anytime. With over 150 patents, Kymeta is shaping the future of global communications, dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and intelligent connectivity solutions for an increasingly mobile and connected world.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.