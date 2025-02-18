NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)Entergy Corp. (ETR), while reporting weak fourth-quarter earnings, but above the Street estimates, on Tuesday issued fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings view, expecting growth.OutlookFor fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be $3.75 to $3.95.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In fiscal 2024, earnings per share were $2.45 on an as-reported basis and $3.65 on an adjusted basis.Q4 ResultsThe company's bottom line totaled $286 million, or $0.65 per share, compared with $988 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.Adjusted earnings were $291 million or $0.66 per share for the period.Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX