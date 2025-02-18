London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Solved Together, a global transformation and innovation studio, today announced the launch of its AI Accelerator Lab, a new program designed to streamline artificial intelligence implementation for businesses.

Rujuta Singh, founder and CEO of Solved Together, introduces the AI Accelerator Lab, pioneering human-led AI transformation

The AI Accelerator Lab offers a structured three-week program that combines design thinking with AI transformation.

The program follows a proven three-phase approach:

Phase 1 (Day 1): AI Opportunity Mapping - Teams collaborate intensively to identify and prioritize their most valuable AI use cases

Phase 2 (Days 2-3): Deep Dive Concept Creation - Detailed solution design for the selected AI use case with key stakeholders

Phase 3 (Weeks 2-3): Working Prototype Development - Building and testing real solutions, moving from concept to reality

"The real challenge in AI implementation isn't technology-it's bringing people along on the journey," says Rujuta Singh, founder and CEO of Solved Together. "When teams co-create their AI future, they champion it rather than resist it."

The program is available both in-person and remotely for hybrid and globally dispersed teams, addressing the growing need for flexible implementation solutions in today's business environment.

Solved Together's approach integrates design thinking, neuroscience, organisational behavior science, and visual thinking to rapidly accelerate AI implementation. The program specifically addresses AI adoption challenges through dedicated sessions on ethics, including privacy and workforce impact.

About Solved Together

Solved Together is a global transformation and innovation studio specializing in accelerating business transformation through human-centric approaches. Founded by Rujuta Singh, the company brings over two decades of experience in business transformation to help organizations implement AI solutions effectively.

