WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A senior leader of Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate group has been killed in a U.S. airstrike.U.S. Central Command said a senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din was killed in a targeted airstrike carried by its forces in Northwest Syria on Saturday.'The airstrike is part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,' CENTCOM said in a press release.'We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.Hurras al-Din, sometimes referred to as Al-Qaeda in Syria, was a Salafi Jihadist organization that fought in the Syrian civil war.