WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in a range of $2.25 to $2.75 per share, in consideration of the timing of new awards and the pace of execution on the existing backlog.On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.