ECARX Solutions Contribute to Geely's Record-Breaking Sales in January 2025, Showcasing Scalable, Cost-Effective Solutions

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its full-stack automotive solutions facilitated Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (HKEX: 0175) ("Geely") to achieve record-breaking sales of 266,737 vehicles in January 2025. This strong start to the year builds on the momentum Geely gained in 2024, during which it exceeded its annual sales target with 2.17 million vehicles sold.

ECARX's solutions are featured across a range of Geely brands, including Geely Galaxy and Lynk & Co., enhancing vehicle intelligence, improving user experience, and contributing significantly to the strong sales. The Company's solutions are designed for rapid integration and scalability, offering automakers an efficient and cost-effective way to enhance vehicle intelligence and performance.

"ECARX is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX. "Our long-term collaboration with Geely highlights how our solutions empower automakers to accelerate sales growth and strengthen their competitive edge by offering end-users a unique vehicle experience. Our ability to rapidly adapt and deploy these solutions across various models and brands globally, regardless of powertrain, help automakers to optimizes costs and allows them to keep pace with the rapidly evolving automotive landscape."

The Company's global ecosystem of strategic partnerships forms the core of its strategy to reshape the automotive technology value chain and supports the development of cutting-edge solutions.

Key ECARX Solutions Powering Geely's Success:

Antora Series Computing Platform: Powers models like Geely Galaxy E5, Lynk & Co Z20, and LEVC L380. The full stack solution, which also integrates Skyland Pro computing platform for intelligent driving, powers Lynk & Co 08 EM-P and 07 EM-P.

Powers models like Geely Galaxy E5, Lynk & Co Z20, and LEVC L380. The full stack solution, which also integrates Skyland Pro computing platform for intelligent driving, powers Lynk & Co 08 EM-P and 07 EM-P. Makalu Computing Platform: Powers premium vehicle models including Lynk & Co Z10.

Powers premium vehicle models including Lynk & Co Z10. Venado Computing Platform: Powers Geely Galaxy Starship 7 EM-i, Geely Star Wish and Geely Galaxy L6 EM-i.



About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "predicts," "believes," "should," "potential," "may," "preliminary," "forecast," "objective," "plan," or "target," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contact:

ecarx@christensencomms.com

SOURCE: ECARX Holdings Inc.