WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations launched an appeal for $6 billion to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in famine-hit Sudan.More than one in two people in the war-torn country have too little to eat, famine 'is taking hold' and sexual violence is rife, the UN's top aid official said on Monday.'Civilians [are] paying the highest price, shelling, airstrikes [are] continuing unabated, killing and injuring civilians, damaging and destroying critical infrastructure, including hospitals,' said Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.'An epidemic of sexual violence rages,' he warned, adding that children are being killed and injured, amid reports of intensifying fighting in South Kordofan in recent weeks - another state in which famine conditions have recently been confirmed.Speaking in Geneva, Fletcher explained that the UN 2025 humanitarian and refugee response plans for Sudan aim to assist nearly 26 million people inside the country and across the region who face a desperate situation.After nearly two years of conflict, a staggering 12 million people in Sudan and across borders have been displaced.According to the UN World Food Program, famine has been confirmed in more than 10 locations in Sudan; another 17 are on the brink of famine.'This is a full-scale hunger crisis and I'm going to call it a catastrophe,' said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX