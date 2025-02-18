MASS Group Unveils TME 8.0: A Modernized Interface for Enhanced User Experience and Operational Performance

MASS Group's latest release of their flagship manufacturing software solution, TME®, combines a refreshed visual experience with powerful performance and accessibility upgrades to ensure long-term adaptability, efficiency, and operational success.

MASS Group, a leader in manufacturing execution and asset management software, announces the release of Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) 8.0, constituting a major user interface upgrade to the flagship platform. The launch of TME® 8.0 delivers a modernized look and a more user-accessible experience while preserving the powerful capabilities that manufacturing and industrial enterprises rely on.

"TME® 8.0 is a complete facelift of our flagship product that will not only improve usability and accessibility, but also increase overall system performance" said Paul Vassallo, CTO at MASS Group.

The TME® 8.0 update provides users with the flexibility and ease-of-use needed for modern manufacturing operations. Newly added features such as an improved zoom function will ensure that all critical data remains visible at any size, meeting accessibility standards and providing a more adaptable user experience. The new release also optimizes the platform for mobile and tablet use, allowing manufacturing teams, warehouse operators, and maintenance personnel to manage workflows anytime, anywhere.

Driven by the key objective of improving operator experience, MASS Group refactored and optimized the solution's architecture, improving the maintainability, consistency, and performance of TME®. These improvements have significantly increased system responsiveness, boosting speed more than tenfold and reducing the steps required for workflow (WIP) configuration by 50%. As a result, manufacturers can operate more efficiently, minimize downtime, and make data-driven decisions with greater agility.

"This release marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance operational efficiency through intuitive, user-focused software solutions," said Chris Pickett, CEO of MASS Group. "TME® 8.0 delivers the modern experience our customers need while maintaining the reliability they expect."

TME® 8.0 delivers a scalable, future-ready platform designed to support continuous innovation and evolving industry demands. This modernization effort enhances system reliability, streamlines operations, and reinforces MASS Group's commitment to long-term software sustainability.

Beyond immediate benefits, the update establishes a foundation for future growth for MASS Group. TME® 8.0 introduces a refreshed aesthetic and improved structural design that enables greater customization and theming in upcoming releases. As industries evolve and demand smarter, more agile solutions, MASS Group remains dedicated to providing the technology that manufacturers need to drive efficiency and maintain a competitive edge.

About MASS Group

MASS Group is a leader in manufacturing execution, asset management, and warehouse management solutions that empowers organizations with cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to digitally transform their operation. With a proven implementation methodology backed by exceptional customer support, MASS Group delivers smooth adoption and optimal performance. Its highly configurable, no-scripting, no-programming TME® platform empowers businesses to streamline workflows, improve data visibility, and adapt swiftly to evolving industry requirements.

Availability: TME® 8.0 is available now as part of the MASS Group software suite. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.massgroup.com.

SOURCE: MASS Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire