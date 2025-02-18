Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2025: New Amdocs Generative AI Suite, amAIz, Brings Together Disparate Data, Advanced Insights and GenAI Capabilities to Simplify and Accelerate Generative AI Adoption

Amdocs amAIz Suite is designed to break down data silos, predict customer intents and unlock the full potential of Generative AI, including customer experience, revenue opportunities and efficiencies, redefining the communications industry

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced amAIz Suite, a comprehensive, modular, pluggable offering designed to break down data silos, predict customer needs, and proactively and autonomously act upon them, redefining Generative AI (GenAI) for communications service providers (CSPs) -- regardless of where they are in their data journey.

"In order to reach a future of agentic experiences, generative AI must be able to autonomously perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "That evolution requires a robust data infrastructure, the ability to extract rich insights from diverse sources, and the orchestration of complex actions across business domains and processes. The new Amdocs' amAIz Suite enables a significant leap forward for service providers, helping them unify data, generate insights and deploy generative AI applications and agents that transform their business, network, and operations."

The Amdocs amAIz Suite is a holistic and modular portfolio of products that can be implemented on any technology stack at any stage of a customer's AI journey. It combines AI, data analytics, a GenAI platform and applications, and the capability to collect and transform data from any source, making it ready for telco applications and GenAI Agents.

This holistic approach integrates machine learning and predictive capabilities over a patented Telco Data Fabric, which efficiently manages and leverages vast amounts of telecommunications data across a CSP's entire business. It enables a shift from reactive to predictive operations by providing a comprehensive solution powered by amAIz Agents and the newly launched Customer Experience Insights (CXI). This integration breaks down silos and ensures seamless data management and utilization.

Amdocs amAIz Suite includes:

Amdocs AI & Data Platform (AIDP): As the agentic era brings ultra-personalized experiences, the Amdocs AI & Data Platform ensures service providers are prepared for the next wave of AI advancements by making sense of large amounts of data. AIDP is telco-verticalized and pluggable into enterprise data strategy blueprints. This leverages the service provider's data and AI to compile valuable insights, drive revenue growth, enhance customer experiences, and introduce automation to reduce operational costs, and prepare data for GenAI.

Customer Experience Insights (CXI): CXI utilizes advanced analytics and AI to deliver real-time insights and predict customer issues across critical touchpoints, including customer care, product, billing, network, and sales. This data-driven approach has been shown to improve customer satisfaction by up to 45% and significantly enhance operational efficiency by turning interactions into actionable insights.

amAIz Agents: Leverage telco-specific expertise to enhance care, experience, network, operations, sales, services and more:

Standalone amAIz Agents : Autonomous, field-proven Telco GenAI Agents drive revenue growth, improve customer interactions and streamline operations. CSPs can also create their own amAIz Agents through Amdocs Studios, a low-code environment for building GenAI apps with pre-built flows based on telco best practices.

Embedded amAIz Agents and Copilots: The amAIz Suite also serves as a foundation for CES-embedded analytics and GenAI capabilities across the wider CES25 suite, Amdocs' most advanced version of the Amdocs Customer Experience Suite spanning business, operations, network and AI & data domains.

Amdocs amAIz is powered by collaborations with industry-leading partners like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, AWS, Dell and more. Together, these technologies empower CSPs to unlock unprecedented levels of innovation, efficiency, and personalization, ensuring a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

Alongside amAIz Suite are Amdocs' Data & AI Services, tailored to align with CSP business goals and solve fragmented data challenges, ensure compliance, and accelerate innovation with AI-ready foundations and workflows. From integrating data sources to deploying service-as-a-software solutions, organizations can evolve their data ecosystem with agility, intelligence, and seamless scalability.

Amdocs will be showcasing amAIz Suite and other AI-based solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 3-6, 2025.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs amAIz Suite and CES25

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on August 19, 2024, and for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on November 12, 2024.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

mzema@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire