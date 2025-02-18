Integrated Financial Technologies Announces Outsourced Services Designed Specifically to Meet Credit Union Needs

"CU Max" provides white-label front- and back-office services that help credit unions enhance member service and improve efficiency while lowering costs

Integrated Financial Technologies(IFT), a leading provider of outsourced business processing services, announced the launch of CU Max, a comprehensive suite of outsourced services that allow credit unions to achieve their business goals and improve operations without adding headcount. Through CU Max, credit unions can leverage IFT's highly skilled workforce and market-leading technology to seamlessly manage a number of tasks, including member support, collections, inside sales, and other needs. All CU Max services are fully compliant with regulatory mandates, and can be adjusted to satisfy specific credit union needs.

Known for its longstanding success in providing white-label outsourcing solutions for financial services providers, IFT is also recognized for its state-of-the-art AI-based platform that manages omnichannel communications. CU Max utilizes this robust technology that can easily integrate with legacy credit union infrastructures. The service is scalable to meet both current and future needs of any size credit union, and can be completely branded according to the credit union's specific requirements.

"Credit unions face unique challenges in maintaining the level of service their members expect, while also keeping within strict budget parameters to ensure their own financial stability. Our company has a long history of working with credit unions. We understand the requirements of this market, especially in a climate where adding headcount is not always practical," said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. "CU Max helps credit unions overcome their staffing needs by accessing a team of highly trained personnel who are experts in the field. Our ability to offer an experienced workforce alongside state-of-the-art technology empowers credit unions to maintain high service levels and improve operational efficiencies without hiring more personnel."

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to credit unions, lenders, and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

