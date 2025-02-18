Plusgrade Inc.: Plusgrade and Eurostar Partner to Enhance the Rail Travel Experience with Premium Upgrade

Collaboration continues Plusgrade's rail expansion, delivering proven ancillary revenue solutions across global travel markets.

Flexible Upgrade Options : Eligible Eurostar passengers can now bid for upgrades to Eurostar Plus, enjoying added space and premium amenities.

Elevating Rail Travel: This partnership enhances the rail experience by introducing a more personalized and flexible approach to upgrading.

Growing Rail Footprint: This partnership deepens Plusgrade's presence in the passenger rail industry, bringing its proven ancillary revenue expertise to more global markets.

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade , a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Eurostar, the renowned high-speed passenger rail service connecting five countries across Europe. This collaboration introduces Premium Upgrade, an innovative solution that allows eligible passengers to bid for upgrades from Standard to Eurostar Plus, enhancing their travel experience with more spacious seating and additional amenities.

This collaboration continues Plusgrade's growth and expansion into the rail industry, underscoring its dedication to delivering proven ancillary revenue solutions across diverse travel markets.

Eligible passengers will receive an email invitation before departure, allowing them to submit a bid for an upgrade. Bids can be placed up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure, and passengers will be notified at least 24 hours in advance if their bid has been accepted. This flexible approach enables passengers to enjoy premium services at a price point that suits them, while Eurostar can optimize the utilization of its premium seating.

Eurostar Premier, offering an even more elevated travel experience, will join the suite of offerings in 2025, providing passengers with additional choices for exceptional comfort and service.

Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade, commented:

"We are proud to partner with Eurostar, a leader in rail travel and an innovator in delivering exceptional passenger experiences. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the traveler journey while driving meaningful ancillary revenue for our partners. Together, we're providing passengers with more opportunities to enjoy premium travel, while helping Eurostar optimize their operations and resources."

François le Doze, Chief Commercial Officer at Eurostar, added:

"At Eurostar, we are always looking for our customers to enjoy the best possible experience. Partnering with Plusgrade enables us to offer a more flexible and personalized approach to upgrades, ensuring that our passengers can enjoy premium experiences at a value that suits them. We are delighted with the results so far and look forward to continuing to enhance the journey for every traveler."

The Premium Upgrade program is now live for eligible passengers traveling on Eurostar's routes, connecting key destinations such as London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. Looking ahead to 2025, the program will expand to include additional cities across Eurostar's growing network. For more information, please visit Eurostar's Bid for an Upgrade page .

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 250 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com .

About Eurostar

Eurostar aims to carry 30 million passengers a year by 2030 and become the backbone for sustainable travel in Europe

With a fleet of 51 trains, Eurostar offers the largest international high-speed network in Western Europe, serving 28 destinations in Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. In 2023, Eurostar carried 18.6 million passengers and generated sales of €2 billion

In 2024, Eurostar announced its intention to buy up to 50 new trainsets

Eurostar is owned by SNCF Voyages Développement (55.75%), a subsidiary of SNCF Voyageurs, CDPQ (19.31%), SNCB (18.50%) and funds managed by Federated Hermes Infrastructure (6.44%)

Eurostar Press Office, press.office@eurostar.com; MEDIA CONTACT: Carrie Moench, Director, Brand & Communications, Plusgrade, pr@plusgrade.com

