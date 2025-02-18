WillScot Broadens Capital Allocation by Initiating Cash Dividend Program

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors ("Board") has declared the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend program consistent with the Company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders, while continuing to invest in growth. The first dividend of $0.07 per share will be payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2025.

"The initiation of our quarterly dividend program provides an additional avenue to return surplus capital to shareholders and reflects the resiliency of our cash flows across the cycle, the strength of our balance sheet, and our confidence in the Company's long-term growth prospects," said Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer of WillScot.

The Board will regularly assess the cash dividend program with a long-term focus on increasing the dividend payment over time. Under the program, dividends will be payable on the third Wednesday of the third month of each calendar quarter to stockholders of record as of the first Wednesday of that same month, subject to quarterly approval and declaration by the Board.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "shall," "outlook," "guidance," "see," "have confidence" and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Certain of these forward-looking statements include statements relating to our key market indicator of non-residential construction square foot starts, our mergers and acquisitions pipeline, acceleration of our run rate, acceleration toward and the timing of our achievement of our three-to-five year milestones, growth and acceleration of cash flow, driving higher returns on invested capital, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statement will materialize. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, our ability to acquire and integrate new assets and operations; our ability to judge the demand outlook; our ability to achieve planned synergies related to acquisitions; regulatory approvals; our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, manage growth and execute our business plan; our estimates of the size of the markets for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the success of other competing modular space and portable storage solutions that exist or may become available; rising costs and inflationary pressures adversely affecting our profitability; potential litigation involving our Company; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services and our ability to benefit from an inflationary environment; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and such other risks and uncertainties described in the periodic reports we file with the SEC from time to timeand on our website. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:

Charlie Wohlhuter

Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:

Juliana Welling

Juliana.Welling@willscot.com