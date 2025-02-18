With its latest update, Regula Document Reader SDK, a comprehensive software solution for identity document verification, ensures 100% support for the new ISO/IEC 39794-5 standard regulating the methods of facial data storage and verification in e-passport chips. According to the ICAO guidelines, all document readers and verification systems must be compatible with the new standard by 2026, with passport issuers required to fully adopt the new format by 2030.

The ISO/IEC 39794-5 standard introduces an enhanced framework for facial image data, significantly improving interoperability, processing speed, and recognition accuracy across different identity verification (IDV) systems worldwide. Unlike the previous ISO/IEC 19794-5:2005 standard, which primarily stored a basic facial image, the new format records additional metadata, including detailed facial landmarks, precise eye and hair color, and other biometric attributes.

Why this matters

The richer set of pre-stored reference points eliminates the need for separate face detection and feature extraction during verification. Instead of calculating key facial points from scratch, IDV systems can use the pre-recorded metadata, accelerating processing times and ensuring consistent, high-quality recognition results-regardless of the local algorithm used for comparison. This standardization guarantees that a person's face in their passport will be consistently and accurately verified across different countries, improving global interoperability.

Apart from that, the ISO/IEC 39794-5 standard implements a flexible framework for future extensions. This means that as new attributes or enhancements are introduced in the future, all systems supporting this standard will remain fully functional without requiring urgent updates-unlike the current situation, where all IDV systems would need to be updated to accommodate new data formats.

Preparing for the transition

Although the current ISO/IEC 19794-5:2005 will remain valid, the industry has started the transition period, and businesses worldwide should be ready to process the new format data before 2026.

Regula's long-standing expertise in secure RFID chip reading and trustworthy data verification ensured smooth adaptation to the new standard even prior to its coming into force. The company's participation in the recent testing event in Australia demonstrated its ability to correctly extract, interpret, and verify biometric facial data encoded according to ISO/IEC 39794-5. This means that identity verification systems using Regula's software are future-proofed against compatibility issues that could arise as countries transition to the new format.

In addition, the new standard will require organizations from banks to border control to update their passport readers with software that fits this standard. Regula's IDV software is compatible with most document readers on the market and can be easily used with any device model. This implies a seamless transition to the new standard without replacing existing hardware, ensuring a cost-effective and hassle-free upgrade.

"The shift to ISO/IEC 39794-5 is a major step forward in improving compatibility and efficiency in biometric verification. With more detailed metadata now embedded in e-passports, identity verification systems can achieve faster processing and more accurate recognition results. Our expertise in RFID chip processing ensures that Regula's technology is already fully equipped to support this transition, providing organizations with seamless, future-proof solutions that help them stay in line with regulatory changes," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

To get additional information about the latest update to Regula Document Reader SDK, read the technical documentation. If you are interested in learning more about how Regula processes RFID chip data, visit the official website.

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

