SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $235.87 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $158.72 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 29.7% to $2.954 billion from $2.278 billion last year.Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $235.87 Mln. vs. $158.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.954 Bln vs. $2.278 Bln last year.