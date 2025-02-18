LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's employment decreased for the first time in four months in December, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The number of persons in employment decreased by 1.1 percent in December to 938,439 from 948,444 in November.Data showed that the most significant declines were recorded in construction and manufacturing.The number of persons in paid employment fell by 1.2 percent to 834,898, and the number of self-employed declined by 0.2 percent.On an annual basis, the total number of persons in employment was lower by 0.3 percent in December. Persons in paid employment decreased 0.6 percent, while self-employed persons rose by 1.8 percent.Approximately 36,500 persons in employment were employed for the first time in Slovenia in 2024, with an average age of 29.1 years, the agency said. In 2024, the average age of persons in employment was 43.6 years.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX