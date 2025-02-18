Granular Control Meets Endpoint Security in Automox's Custom Roles Debut

Security breaches and insider threats grow more sophisticated by the day. The principle of least privilege has emerged as a critical strategy to reduce cyber risk by limiting access to the minimum needed to get the job done. Custom Roles leverage the principle of least privilege to provide limitless customization and control over user permissions, equipping IT admins to manage risk with ease.

AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 18, 2025, the leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions, announces the launch of Custom Roles, a powerful enhancement to its Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) capabilities.

Security breaches and insider threats grow more sophisticated by the day. The principle of least privilege has emerged as a critical strategy to reduce cyber risk by limiting access to the minimum needed to get the job done. Custom Roles leverage the principle of least privilege to provide limitless customization and control over user permissions, equipping IT admins to manage risk with ease.

"Custom Roles introduces tremendous flexibility to least-privilege administration, reinforcing a stronger security posture for organizations large and small," said Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP of Product at Automox. "By tightly scoping access and permissions, IT teams can better mitigate risks while maximizing visibility via an endpoint management solution designed with usability and security at its core."

Customizable Permissions for Every Feature

Custom Roles allow administrators to define permissions with granular precision. IT leaders can configure read, write, edit, and delete access for every feature within Automox, ensuring all permissions match organizational policies.

Dynamic Role Assignment

Global Administrators can assign multiple roles to a single user so access can be tailored not only to the individual but also to the specific organizational groups or contexts where they operate.

Scalable Integration of Existing and Custom Roles

Alongside seven out-of-the-box IT roles, administrators can create as many new roles as needed to reflect an organization's unique requirements. The flexibility to integrate pre-defined and custom roles enhances operational agility without sacrificing control or compliance.

The launch of Custom Roles represents a pivotal step towards dynamic and context-aware least-privilege administration. "As cyber threats grow in sophistication, traditional access management practices face limitations," added Kikta. "With Custom Roles, Automox is laying the foundation for automated, context-aware access control that secures and streamlines IT operations."

Custom Roles equips organizations with an enterprise-grade tool to increase security confidence while simplifying role management at scale. By enabling precise permissions for endpoint management capabilities across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices, Automox continues to set the standard for modern IT operations.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment