First-of-its-kind platform harnesses agentic AI and industry partnerships to usher in a new era of legal innovation

ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management, today announced the launch of Leah Marketplace, a platform designed to democratize access to advanced AI tools. Enterprises can discover, deploy, and customize AI applications for specific legal use cases.

Leah Marketplace provides innovative applications developed in collaboration with industry leaders, including Big Four firms PwC and KPMG, to create domain-specific solutions tailored to evolving legal and compliance needs. Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs) such as Integreon also play a pivotal role, contributing industry-specific tools that address complex challenges faced by modern enterprises.

"With the availability of the Leah Marketplace, ContractPodAi is revolutionizing Legal GenAI by making advanced solutions universally accessible," said Atena Reyhani, Chief Product Officer at ContractPodAi. "By fostering collaboration among industry leaders, legal professionals, and technologists, we are shaping the future of legal innovation alongside our partners."

"Our partnership with ContractPodAi showcases our commitment to pioneering advancements in legal technology," said Klaus Schmidt, Partner, Leader Tax Legal Global Alliances at PwC Germany. "Through Leah Marketplace, we've introduced a suite of GenAI tools, including financial analysis, DORA compliance applications, and tailored regional solutions like Middle East-specific tools, addressing both global and localized challenges."

"At KPMG, we're proud to collaborate with ContractPodAi in integrating Leah's AI-powered capabilities with our proprietary platforms to enhance legal, tax, and compliance functions globally," said Jeffrey Catanzaro, Principal and Head of Legal Managed Services at KPMG US. "Leah Marketplace is helping transform how businesses approach legal and regulatory challenges by providing access to AI-driven solutions that accelerate due diligence, streamline contract analysis, and enhance risk assessments. By leveraging Leah Marketplace, organizations can harness innovative AI tools to navigate today's complex legal landscape with confidence and efficiency."

"The applications we're developing for Leah Marketplace tackle a fundamental challenge our clients face-disorganized, unstructured data that hinders AI adoption," said Gabriel Buigas, Executive Vice President of Legal Compliance Solutions at Integreon. "With solutions like Data Analytics as a Service, we're not just cleaning and migrating data-we're transforming it into strategic, high-value insights that empower key stakeholders, from CLOs to CFOs. Leah Marketplace is more than a platform; it's a catalyst for AI-powered decision-making, enabling organizations to finally harness their data with precision and confidence."

Leah Marketplace introduces agentic AI applications, where each AI agent is a domain expert in its specialized field such as compliance, contract analysis, financial risk, and industry-specific use cases.

By integrating agentic AI applications, ContractPodAi is setting the stage for a legal sector that is more dynamic, specialized, and inclusive.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized leader in Contract Lifecycle Management and a pioneer in legal GenAI with Leah Legal, is transforming how lawyers author, analyze, and manage documents on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time analysis. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Corporate Legal CLM Software. This is more than legal tech; it's Legal Reimagined. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® empowers teams across the world in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

