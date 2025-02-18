BioBond Adhesives, Inc.: BioBond Adhesives Announces Revolutionary Bio-Based Adhesives

Initial Focus Will Be on the Cabinetry, Furniture, Wall Paper and Engineered Wood Markets

BioBond Adhesives, Inc. ("BioBond"), a leader in sustainable and cost-effective, high-performance materials, today announced the launch of itsBioAdhere groundbreaking line of bio-based adhesives for the Cabinetry, Furniture, Wall Paper and Engineered Wood markets. Theseinnovative adhesives are derived from plant-based materials and have achieved USDA BioPreferred certification. They offer a new standard in cost-performance, contain zero microplastics, and have no odor compared to conventional solvent-based adhesives.

"We are up ending the adhesives industry with the introduction of these game-changing bio-based adhesives for the Cabinetry, Furniture, Wall Paper and Engineered Wood markets," said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only meets demanding price and performance requirements but also brings a level of sustainability yet to be achieved in the adhesives market."

Greg Piche, Vice President of Products, noted that BioBond's BioAdhere bio-based adhesives offer a compelling array of benefits including unmatched performance, enhanced safety with no odors, a sustainable solution with zero microplastics, and costs similar to solvent-based solutions. We are introducing today our BioAdhere SUP250 for Engineered Wood applications, our BioAdhere SWoA250, a superior wood adhesive for the Cabinetry and Furniture industries, our BioAdhere SWaA250 for the Wallpaper industry, and our BioAdhere SUP250 for select Engineered Wood applications that requires no priming and has no solvent odors. ( Trademarks Pending )

"Our goal is to revolutionize the adhesives industry. We are excited about this first step in that direction," added Brad Boelkins, Vice President of Business Development, Adhesives. "By combining cost effectiveness and superior performance that is safer and healthier to apply with zero microplastics and no odors, we are providing contractors and builders of Cabinetry, Furniture, Wall Paper and Engineered Wood, as well as end customers with a more sustainable solution." BioBond will be demonstrating its bio-based protective coatings and adhesives at this year's NAHB-IBS International Builders Show in Las Vegas on Feb 25-27th, 2025.

BioBond's products are manufactured in the USA in USDA rural-qualified zip codes, helping to create living-wage jobs in rural America. BioBond is funded by the Generation Food Rural Partners Fund ("GFRP"), a part of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), which invests in the best food technology, AgriTech and Material companies globally. The products are now available to Cabinetry, Furniture, Wall Paper Engineered Wood manufacturers and contractors. BioBond intends to serve global markets from its Indiana R&D and Headquarters.

About BioBond:

BioBond is a leading innovator in developing and manufacturing bio-based materials for the adhesives and protective coatings markets. Committed to sustainability and performance, BioBond offers a range of adhesive and protective coating solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

Contact:

Marc McConnaughey, CEO info@biobondadhesives.com

6025 West 300 South, Lafayette, Indiana 47909 Website : www.biobondadhesives.com

About Generation Food Rural Partners Fund:

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living-wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), the world's most active investor in FoodTech, investing in the best food technology and AgriTech companies globally. BIV has teams in New York, Paris, and Singapore and has invested in more than 100 companies across 30 countries, managing both food technology funds and GFRP. For more information, visit

www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners .

Contact Information

Marc McConnaughey

CEO

marc@biobondadhesives.com

(909) 631-9598





