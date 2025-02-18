Former Two Sigma executive Rathbun will succeed current CSO Mark Morrison, who is set to retire in 2025

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that Matt Rathbun has joined OCC as Chief Security Officer-Elect and will succeed current CSO Mark Morrison following his upcoming retirement. Rathbun has more than 25 years of experience in information technology and systems engineering, most recently as CSO for Two Sigma.

"As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, OCC must have an unwavering commitment to operational resilience, and a significant part of that is a strong security posture," said Andrej Bolkovic, OCC Chief Executive Officer. "Matt's information security leadership experience at a global investment management firm and a major cloud computing platform makes him an excellent addition to our Management Committee. We look forward to working with Matt to continue enhancing our resiliency as the foundation for secure markets."

During his time as CSO at Two Sigma, a New York-based quantitative investment manager, Rathbun led a global security organization in guarding the firm's systems, data, and intellectual property. Prior to that, he was CSO at Microsoft Azure Global where he was responsible for overseeing security, compliance, and security architecture. Rathbun also previously served as Senior Vice President, Cyber Security Engineering at First Information Technology Services; an IT manager at The Bank of Washington; and a systems analyst at Siemens Business Services.

Rathbun said, "OCC serves a critical role in ensuring stability for the options industry, and I am honored to be appointed to lead the incredible team of security experts that safeguard OCC's vital infrastructure. I look forward to working with Mark and the Security Services team to facilitate a smooth transition and to uphold OCC's mission of ensuring confidence in the financial markets."

Once Rathbun officially takes over the CSO role, he will be responsible for OCC's Cyber Operations, Security Governance, Cyber Risk, Security Business Operations, Security Architecture and Engineering, and Security Red teams.

Bolkovic added, "We thank Mark for his many contributions to OCC during his tenure, which helped us shape the future of secure and efficient markets. Under his leadership, OCC significantly strengthened our ability to protect the integrity of our critical clearing and settlement infrastructure. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

