Auquan, the market leader in AI agents for deep work in financial services, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Emerging Specialists in the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies report in the AI Knowledge Management Apps/General Productivity submarket.

According to Gartner, "The Emerging Market Quadrant is a pilot initiated in June 2024 to provide a visualization of generative AI vendors. It provides a way to represent the vendors' capabilities in a dynamic and fast-moving market. Though some characteristics of the market assessment are similar to Gartner's Magic Quadrants, it is a lighter, less exhaustive methodology optimized for pace."

Auquan transforms how finance professionals work by deploying RAG-powered AI agents to eliminate manual effort in mission-critical workflows for private markets, asset management, and other financial services firms. The company's agentic AI platform processes information on any private or public company from internal datasets and more than 2 million data sources in over 65 languages, enabling teams to start each day with predrafted investment and credit memos, due diligence reports, risk monitoring alerts, portfolio reviews, and market analyses completing in minutes what previously took days of analyst time.

"We believe our recognition in the Gartner Innovation Guide validates our approach to fundamentally changing how finance teams work," said Chandini Jain, CEO of Auquan. "Our AI agents complete entire workflows autonomously from investment screens and risk monitoring to reporting and compliance empowering talented professionals to escape manual data gathering and focus on meaningful work."

Top Financial Institutions Leverage Auquan's AI Agents for Mission-Critical Workflows

Leading global institutions, including MetLife, T. Rowe Price, and Capital Group, rely on Auquan's AI agents to transform critical financial processes, replacing weeks of manual effort with autonomous, high-speed execution.

Autonomous Research and Market Intelligence: Teams use Auquan to monitor millions of global data sources financial reports, news, regulatory filings, legal documents, and more synthesizing insights into comprehensive company intelligence without human intervention.

Nearly Instantaneous Company Due Diligence: Auquan's AI agents autonomously extract, structure and synthesize data from complex company CIMs, VDRs, earnings transcripts, analyst reports, deal memos, financial statements, and market data to deliver fully drafted investment committee memos and due diligence reports in hours instead of weeks.

Real-Time Portfolio Monitoring and Analysis: Investment teams receive instant automated updates on portfolio companies and market opportunities, with AI agents continuously flagging financial health indicators, competitive moves, market shifts, and emerging risks eliminating reliance on static point-in-time reviews.

Compliance and Regulatory Alignment: Auquan auto-generates regulatory reports, sustainability and ESG impact profiles, and risk assessments, ensuring firms meet regulatory disclosure requirements and industry standards while reducing compliance burdens.

Customers, including one-quarter of the top 25 financial services firms, have collectively eliminated over 50,000 hours of manual work using Auquan's AI agents, empowering them to focus on insights that drive value and impact.

Gartner, Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies, 10 February 2025.

About Auquan

Auquan is the market leader in AI agents for deep work in financial services, redefining how finance professionals work by eliminating the manual effort involved in complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. The company's agentic AI platform transforms unstructured data into structured insights across more than 550,000 companies and other entities and completes entire jobs to be done autonomously. Leading global institutions rely on Auquan's AI agents to complete mission-critical workflows in risk monitoring, investment analysis, sustainability and compliance, enabling their teams to focus on high-impact work and strategic decision-making. Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore, Auquan is backed by Peak XV, Neotribe Ventures, Episode 1, and Stage 2 Capital. Learn more at www.auquan.com, and follow the company @auquan_ and on LinkedIn.

