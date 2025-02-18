MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's registered full-time employment and part-time employment as a primary job increased in September, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.Registered full-time employment showed an increase of 4.3 percent annually in September to 289,596.Part-time as a primary job totaled 35,411, which represents an increase of 6.6 percent, the agency said.Private sector full-time employment was 5.1 percent higher compared to last year and amounted to 236,723, and public sector full-time employment grew by 2.8 percent to 52,873.As compared to September 2023, full-time employment for males went up by 4.3 percent, while that for females increased by 5.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX