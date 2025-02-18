Anzeige
18.02.2025 16:02 Uhr
Versa Homes Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Home Builders in Surrey

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Versa Homes as the top provider in Surrey's Home Builders category. This award highlights Versa Homes' commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the home construction industry.

At Versa Homes, delivering a seamless and enjoyable home-building experience is the top priority. From start to finish, Versa Homes guarantees projects are completed on time and at a fixed price, ensuring homeowners can move in as scheduled with confidence and peace of mind.

"We are honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award, a testament to our dedication to quality craftsmanship and exceptional client service," said the Versa Homes team. "We take pride in creating homes that reflect our clients' visions while making the process as stress-free as possible."

Versa Homes' customer-centric approach sets them apart. Clients have access to a private online portal to track all aspects of their home's construction, including plans, financials, schedules, and daily logs. Through a dedicated mobile app or online login, homeowners can watch their dream home come to life from anywhere in the world.

To learn more about Versa Homes, CLICK HERE or visit www.versahomes.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9j3HWzv9cI

Related Images

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
