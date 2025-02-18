Alice Breeden Joins Consello to Lead UK Talent Advisory Practice

Breeden Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience at Some of the World's Largest and Most Complex Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, has appointed Alice Breeden to lead its UK talent advisory business. Breeden's career has spanned more than twenty years of advising senior executives and boards at some of the world's largest and most complex organizations. Her work focuses on a wide range of talent-related imperatives, including working with CEOs, boards and senior leaders on search, effectiveness and succession planning. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be based at Consello's London headquarters.

Prior to joining Consello, Breeden was the regional Managing Partner for Heidrick & Struggles' CEO & Board Practice in Europe and Africa. In this role she specialized in building high performing boards and leadership teams to drive long-term organizational success. She was also a member of the Global Leadership Team for Heidrick Consulting. Prior to her time at Heidricks Alice held several senior roles at Google EMEA, including Director of People Operations and Director of Talent Management for the global center of excellence, supporting Googlers in 31 countries around the world.

Declan Kelly, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Consello, said: "Alice will be instrumental in helping our clients develop and execute effective talent strategies. As the competition for top talent intensifies, her expertise in attracting, developing, and retaining highly sought-after leaders will provide a critical competitive advantage for our clients."

Earlier in her career, Breeden was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, and a leader of the organization practice worldwide. She led major transformation programs across the public sector, as well as in the airline, travel, logistics, banking, and technology industries. Her work focused on strategies to organize, engage, and energize leaders and teams to achieve overall performance objectives.

"Consello has demonstrated a deep understanding of what it takes to build and sustain a successful, people-driven organization," said Breeden. "At Consello Talent, we bring a fresh and integrated approach to future-proofing the organizations we serve. We help our clients understand the skills they need to underpin their strategic success and enable them to find and retain the very best people in the market - helping the best in the world be even better."

Breeden's career began in marketing and communications, with roles at several organizations, including American Express. She has led multiple research efforts, been a guest speaker at the World Economic Forum, and been featured in extensive media coverage including The Times of London, Harvard Business Review, the Financial Times, and Sky News and well as multiple trade and business titles. Breeden attended the University of Durham and earned her MBA at the London School of Business.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform.

Consello's six distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Growth; Marketing; Technology; and Sports, Entertainment and Leadership Development. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

