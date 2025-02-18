WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) Tuesday reaffirmed earnings outlook for 2025 and said it will review growth strategies.For the full year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of at least 2 percent and reported earnings per share growth down high 40 percent range. Adjusted earnings per share growth is projected to be mid-30 percent range.The company said the impact of the Sour Strips acquisition is anticipated to be an approximate 30 basis point benefit to net sales growth for the full-year 2025.Additionally, the impact of foreign currency exchange rates is anticipated to be an approximate 30 basis point headwind to net sales growth for the full-year 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX