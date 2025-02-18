Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Aryza, a leading provider of financial SaaS solutions, has announced the launch of Aryza Control, an advanced platform designed to help businesses optimise the management of external collection partners in the Canadian market.

Aryza Control's centralised platform offers a comprehensive reporting and benchmarking solution that provides complete visibility into an organisation's collections portfolio. This holistic view heightens cooperation between businesses and their collection partners, enhancing case management strategies, improving recovery rates and simplifying operations.

With Aryza Control, organisations can strengthen their credit management processes for both B2B and B2C clients. The platform delivers powerful data analysis and reporting capabilities, creating a uniform view of case data that facilitates more effective collaboration and strategic decision-making across the collections lifecycle.

Key features include built-in security compliant with ISAE 3402 Type II and ISO 27001 standards, and full adherence with GDPR. The solution also enables businesses to manage the entire outsourcing process efficiently and provides Corporate Social Responsibility monitoring on debt collection agencies to ensure compliance.

Brent Reuter, General Manager of North America at Aryza, commented, "The launch in Canada underscores our commitment to helping businesses augment their collections management strategies. By providing a solution that improves transparency and collaboration, Aryza Control empowers our clients to build stronger partnerships and achieve improved performance in their operations."



Aryza is a provider of end-to-end, mission-critical automation software to business customers in regulated industries, focused on the lending, credit, debt recovery and insolvency sectors. Aryza's solutions automate a wide range of back and middle office activities including customer data collection, administration, and payment processing, covering every stage of the debt cycle. Its scalable technology platform is capable of meeting high volume, high complexity needs and helps customers significantly increase efficiency while ensuring compliance with local legislation. Aryza's solutions are underpinned by unrivalled expertise and powerful data and are designed to have a positive impact on the financial health and wellbeing of our customer's customers around the world. Since its foundation in 2002, the business has grown rapidly. Today it has global operations across four continents.

