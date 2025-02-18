Hardman & Co Research

In this note, we review the prospects for accesso ahead of the final results in April. The January update was reassuring, with revenue of ca.$152m ahead of our $150m forecast and the ca.15% cash EBITDA margin well ahead of the 13.2% forecast. Conservatively, we maintained our FY25 and FY26 forecast. However, as accesso is a growth technology company with a leading market position, we expect revenues to gradually accelerate from 6% in FY25E into the high single digits, and margins to rise as the group focuses on high-margin transactional revenues. Nevertheless, the shares trade on a modest ca.13x our FY26E earnings. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/we-expect-revenue-growth-to-accelerate/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

